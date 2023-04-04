Pakistan’s road to recovery: World Bank outlines necessary reforms

World Bank on Tuesday called for “committed efforts” to address Pakistan’s economic challenges, stating that the country needs sustainable macro-fiscal and structural reforms to overcome these challenges.

The bank has also warned that Pakistan is at risk of a balance of payments crisis if these reforms are not implemented. The country’s output growth could recover gradually if the required reform agenda is rapidly implemented with strong political ownership and adequate eternal support.

The report noted that Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow by only 0.4 percent in the current fiscal year ending June 2023, with rising macro risks and tighter global liquidity conditions curbing the country’s access to the international capital market.

The government must maintain overall sound macroeconomic management, including a flexible exchange rate and controlling inflation, while implementing trade and private sector reforms to support improvements in investment, competitiveness, and productivity.