Gold prices hit all-time high

The price of gold surged to historic high on Tuesday, as the per tola price of 24 karat gold rose by Rs 5000, hitting Rs214,500 as compared to Rs209,500 the previous day.

This was confirmed by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs4288, reaching Rs183,900 from Rs179,612, while the price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up to Rs168,575 from Rs164,645.

The price of per tola silver also increased by Rs 100 to close at Rs 2450, and the ten-gram silver surged by Rs 85.47 to Rs 2100.48.

The price of gold in the international market rose by US$ 12 to $1982 against its sale at $1970, according to the association. The increase in gold prices in the local market was attributed to the rise in its price in the international market.