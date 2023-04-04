‘Carry on Jatta 3’ to hit cinemas in June

The super-hit Punjabi comedy, Carry on Jatta was released in 2012, later on a sequel of the movie was aired in 2018. Recently the lead, Gippy Grewal posted the official poster of the film on his Instagram account.

The upcoming part will feature some of the old and some new stars, including Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sonam Bajwa, Jaswinder Bhalla, Ghuggi Gurpreet, Naresh Kathooria, Karamjit Anmol and many others. The movie also starred famous Pakistani comedian Nasir Chinyoti.

The movie screening will start from June 29, 2023. The poster of the film had the stars dressed up in all black outfits with the title of the movie in gold colour. Sonam Bajwa replaced Mahie Gill in the second and third part.

“Carry On Jatta” is a popular Punjabi comedy film franchise that first premiered in 2012. The film was directed by Smeep Kang and starred Gippy Grewal, Mahie Gill, and Gurpreet Ghuggi. The film’s success led to a sequel, Carry On Jatta 2, which was released in 2018 and also received positive reviews and a good response from the audience.

The “Carry On Jatta” franchise is known for its comedy, music, and star-studded cast, including some of the biggest names in the Punjabi film industry. The films have also been successful in introducing new talent to the industry.

For the third part of Carry On Jatta, fans can expect more of the same light-hearted humor and entertaining music.