Maryam Nawaz says she doesn’t fear disqualification as she chastises SC judges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday censured the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on the election delay case and termed it the ‘murder’ of justice and attempt to impose Imran Khan.

In his speech in the National Assembly (NA), the premier said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was awarded death sentence which was termed as ‘judicial murder’ by everyone.

Addressing the legislature, Opposition Leader in the NA, Raja Riaz, blamed the judiciary for siding with Imran Khan. He said that the courts get open without the distinction of day and night for their ‘lad’.

He said that the history and future would remember these verdicts.

Maryam grinds judiciary

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz said that the SC bench has taken responsibility to perform the same job which Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed and former chief justices of Pakistan (CJPs) Asif Saeed Khosa and Saqib Nisar performed for Imran Khan in 2018.

Taking to her Twitter account, she termed today’s verdict as the last ambush of this ‘conspiracy’.

Maryam blamed the bench for rewriting the Constitution to serve Punjab in the plate to Imran Khan so that he could be ‘selected’ again under the supervision of the handlers.

PML-N leader said that the federal cabinet rejecting the verdict was not enough. Those who breached the Constitution and law and attempted to impose their ‘favorite child’ must be held accountable.

In response to a tweet by journalist Ajmal Jami, Maryam said she doesn’t fear disqualification if she has to face it for speaking the truth.