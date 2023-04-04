Alcaraz pulls out of Monte Carlo French Open warm-up

Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday because of hand and back injury problems.

The world number two seemed set to battle Novak Djokovic for the top rank in the French Open warm-up tournament which starts Saturday.

“After two months abroad, I am happy to return home but sad because I finished my last match in Miami with physical discomfort,” said Alcaraz on Twitter.

“I will not be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour. I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscular discomfort in the spine that needs rest to prepare for everything that is to come.”

The 2022 US Open winner’s withdrawal follows that of compatriot Rafael Nadal, who said he was not ready to compete at Monte Carlo because of a hip injury earlier Tuesday.