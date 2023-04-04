All 36,000 pilgrims under regular, sponsorship schemes to perform Hajj 2023 without balloting

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj this year is 179,000, but due to the ‘extraordinary increase’ in Hajj expenses, the number of Hajj aspirants submitting applications has been significantly dropped amid record inflation.

Considering the current situation, the government has started considering the proposal to send all the applicants for Hajj without balloting under the government Hajj scheme.

As per official data, around 89,000 applications have been received so far under the regular and sponsorship scheme.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs contacted the Ministry of Finance and asked additional $235 million to send pilgrims on Hajj.

The total quota of the official Hajj scheme of Pakistan this year is 79605.

Sponsorship Hajj Scheme

Only 6,000 received against the 43,000 under sponsorship Hajj scheme.

Over 30,000 applications have been received against quota of 43,000 in the regular scheme.

Ministry of Religious Affairs said that if funds are arranged then all pilgrims of the regular scheme could be sent to Hajj without balloting but it needs $235 million.

The Ministry further said that if the required amount of dollars is not received, then balloting for the regular Hajj scheme would be held on Wednesday.

What was Sponsorship Hajj Scheme

In January, the government came up with a plan to bolster country’s flagging foreign currency reserves: submit fees and other charges for upcoming Hajj 2023 season in US dollars and get a substantial discount on your expenses.

The country strapped for US dollars

According to the Hajj 2023 Policy prepared by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will have an option to choose the currency in which they pay charges for the annual holy pilgrimage.

The policy, documents for which are available with SAMAA TV, those who deposit their fees in American currency will be able to avail a special discount on fees and other obligatory expenses.