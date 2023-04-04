‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Dazzles Fans with Multiverse Adventure

Fans of the 2018 animated hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” have been eagerly anticipating the sequel, and the newly released trailer for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” did not disappoint. The trailer promises an even more ambitious multiverse adventure, as we see Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) team up with a new Spider-Man from a different universe, Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld).

The trailer opens with Miles and Gwen swinging through a futuristic cityscape, complete with neon lights and hovering vehicles. They quickly realize that they are in different dimensions, as Gwen comments on the “new haircut” Miles is sporting. From there, we see glimpses of other alternate versions of Spider-Man, including Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), and a menacing villain named The Tinkerer (voiced by Issa Rae).

The trailer is packed with action sequences that showcase the incredible animation style of the first film, which seamlessly blends traditional and digital techniques to create a comic book come to life. Fans of the first film will be happy to see more of the humor that made it such a hit, including a scene where Miles and Gwen try to use a device to “travel through the multiverse,” only to be met with technical difficulties.

Overall, the trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse promises a thrilling and hilarious ride through the multiverse, with plenty of new characters, villains, and surprises along the way. Fans will have to wait until October 2022 to see the full film, but the trailer has definitely whetted their appetite for more.