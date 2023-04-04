Judicial complex vandalism: ATC acquits 91 PTI activists

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad on Tuesday acquitted 91 activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a case related to vandalism at the judicial complex ahead of former prime minister Imran Khan’s appearance in different cases.

ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, expressed his frustration at the delay in the identification parade of the suspects and questioned the law officer responsible for keeping them in jail for 20 days without proper evidence.

He emphasized that if the detainees turn out to be innocent, who will take responsibility for their wrongful detention.

The court also criticized the law officer for releasing two accused without proper authority, stating that the court alone had the power to make such decisions.

The court ordered to release all 91 PTI activists.