Google Search makes your adventure cosy with new travel features

Google Search has just made planning your next adventure a whole lot easier as it rolled out three brand-new travel features.

The company announced all the travel features via a blog post stating that these tools help you research hotels, confidently book your next plane ticket and discover things to do while on vacation.

New way to browse hotel

This travel feature will help users easily to browse and discover hotels on mobile. If a user search for something like “Soho London hotels” and tap to view more, it will find a new option to explore each property in a swipeable story format.

This format is similar to Facebook and Instagram stories.

Save money on next flight

Google has also launched a pilot program on Google Flights for price guarantees in the US. “If you see a flight with the price guarantee badge, it means we’re confident that the price you see today won’t get any lower before takeoff,” the company added.

Google says that it will monitor the price every day until departure, and if the prices go down, it will send users back the difference via Google Pay. “During this pilot program, price guarantees are only available for ‘Book on Google’ itineraries that depart from the United States,” the company added.

Discover new things to do

Moreover, Google has also introduced a new feature on its Search and Maps platforms that allows users to view the prices of tourist attractions and tour companies. The search results will not only display pricing information but also offer a link to book tickets.

In addition, users can discover related experiences along with the main attraction, such as a city tour with multiple stops when searching for the Tower of London. Google announced this new feature recently.