Boxer Amir Khan slapped with two-year ban over positive dope test

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has been slapped with a two-year ban after he was found to have used a banned substance during an anti-doping test following his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

The substance in question was “Ostarine”, which is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Although Khan retired from boxing in May, the 36-year-old accepted that he had violated anti-doping rules. However, he maintained that he had no intention of doing so.

An independent tribunal investigated the matter and accepted Khan’s explanation, ruling out any “deliberate or reckless conduct” on his part.

Speaking to a media outlet, Khan maintained his innocence, stating that he has never cheated and never will.

Despite the ban, Khan has no plans to make a comeback to the boxing ring. “There’s no comeback planned at all,” he said. “But I’ve never cheated and I never will. That’s just not something I would do.”