Top court’s verdict to fuel political unrest, reacts PML-N

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s verdict in the election delay case, saying the court’s decision will fuel political and legal unrest in the country.

Addressing a presser, the law minister raising questions over case proceedings said that during hearings, the nation witnessed crystal a schism among judges, adding that seniority ranks were ignored.

While urging CJP to form full court bench, he said It was according to the law that the full court will be constituted to clear ambiguity of 4 - 3.

Khaqan wants undisputed bench to hear case

Meanwhile, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also reacted to the apex court verdict, saying the decision should be made by the undisputed bench.

Speaking outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, he said that it is the responsibility of the Chief Justice to maintain the credibility of the top court, adding that they should also show speedy efforts towards hundreds’ of pending cases to empower the judicial system in the country.