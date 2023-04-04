Woof! Twitter’s logo upgrade sends netizens into hysterics

The internet is going wild, cuz the billionaire boss man of Tesla, Elon Musk, just straight-up replaced Twitter’s iconic blue bird logo with the legendary “doge” meme— a cryptocurrency that started as a joke way back in 2013.

The new “doge” meme has accumulated numerous reactions on Twitter with many netizens posting hilarious memes on the platform.

Generating a lot of buzz on social media, some users are showing enthusiasm and endorsing Dogecoin, while others are skeptical of its value as a legitimate cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, a few individuals are injecting humor into the situation.

Some Twitter users have even gone as far as to change their own profile pictures to the Dogecoin logo, which is only visible on Twitter’s web version, in solidarity with Musk.

Here are some of the reactions:

Despite the mixed reactions, there is no denying that Elon Musk’s influence on the world of cryptocurrency is significant as the Dogecoin has experienced a significant surge of 10% following Musk’s decision.

Dogecoin was created as a parody of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and was initially intended as a joke. However, it gained a cult following among internet users and has since become a legitimate cryptocurrency, with a market cap of over $40 billion as of writing.

Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of Dogecoin for some time now, often tweeting about the cryptocurrency and causing its value to skyrocket.