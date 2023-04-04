Weather alert: Temperature expected to soar above 35° in Karachi

Karachi is expected to have warm days ahead as there will be no rainfall in the city, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office stated the weather in March was pleasant because of a westerly wave system. However, in April, this system is no longer present, which means that there will be no rainfall.

The weather is about to get even hotter in the coming days, with temperatures ranging between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius, particularly from April 7 to April 9.

This heat wave will be further intensified by the absence of sea breezes during this period, making it feel even hotter than the actual temperature, it said.

On Tuesday, the city’s maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity rate was at 65%.