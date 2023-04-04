Twitter adopts ‘Doge’ meme as new logo, bids farewell to classic blue bird

In the latest turn of events, Twitter continues its streak of peculiar moments under the helm of Elon Musk, who has now taken the reins as CEO.

The eccentric billionaire has made his mark on the social media giant by replacing its traditional blue bird logo with the iconic “doge” meme.

This unexpected move has undoubtedly raised eyebrows amongst Twitter’s user base and sparked a flurry of discussions on the platform. One can only surmise what other unconventional twists and turns Musk has in store for the future of Twitter.

Musk also shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with a Twitter user before he took over the platform, writing “as promised”.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, the value of Dogecoin, a popular cryptocurrency, saw a nearly 30% surge following the replacement of Twitter’s homepage logo with the famous dog meme. This is just one of the many changes that Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, has been implementing since acquiring the social media giant.

In a recent announcement, Musk stated that only verified Twitter accounts would be permitted to participate in polls from April 15th onwards, as a means of tackling the issue of advanced AI bot swarms.

Additionally, he declared that only verified accounts would be eligible for inclusion in Twitter’s “For You” recommendations, which presents a stream of tweets from various accounts on the platform. These decisions are part of Musk’s larger strategy to revamp and improve the social media platform, signaling a new era for Twitter under his leadership.