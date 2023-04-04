Two police officials martyred in Kohat firing

Two police officers have been martyred by unidentified militants while patrolling on a motorcycle in Tappi area of Kohat district, officials said Tuesday.

According to the details, the cops— Constable Qasim and Constable Ayaz— were on their way on motorcycle to perform Tarawih prayers duty at a nearby mosque when they were attacked by the assailants.

The incident occurred Monday night.

The suspects opened fire on them at close range, apparently when they slowed at a turn, martyring them on the spot.

Before escaping the scene, the assailants also stole government-issued firearms from the police officers.

The police and rescue team transported the bodies of the slain policemen to DHQ Hospital, where the hospital staff confirmed their demise and carried out their postmortem examinations.

Soon after the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police reached the site of the incident. A search operation was launched in the area to apprehend the terrorists involved in the heinous act.

In the meantime, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) registered a case against the unknown terrorists.