SBP raises policy rate to highest ever

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday announced raising the policy rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 21% which is the highest ever in the country’s history.

This was said in a press release issued by the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The decision to raise policy rate comes in the backdrop of the runaway inflation – peaking to the highest ever 35.4% - in March 2023.

The central bank has gauged that the trend of inflation is likely to continue in the near future.

Apart from this, the committee noted three important developments that have implications on the macroeconomic outlook.

Accoridng to the press release, the current account deficit has narrowed considerably, more than previously anticipated.

Second, significant progress has been made towards the completion of the ninth review under the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

Third, recent strains in the global banking system have led to further tightening of global liquidity and financial conditions.

The move is also aimed at curbing the rapid depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, which has been a major concern for the country’s economic stability.

Earlier, the SBP had raised the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20%.