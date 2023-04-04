SBP likely to jack up interest rate by upto 3%

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is expected to announce a significant increase in the policy rate at today’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. According to sources, the rate could be raised by anywhere from 2% to 3% for the next six weeks.

The SBP will issue the monetary policy statement through a press release on the same day.

This decision comes as the SBP tries to tackle the rising inflation and stabilize the economy of the country.

The move is also aimed at curbing the rapid depreciation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, which has been a major concern for the country’s economic stability.

Earlier, the SBP had raised the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20%.