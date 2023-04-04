Fahd Hussain steps down as SAPM

In an unexpected development on Tuesday, Fahd Husain, a notable special assistant to the esteemed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on public policy and media communication tendered his resignation.

This sudden development has certainly captured the attention of many individuals in the political sphere, leaving some to ponder on the reasoning behind this decision.

While PM Shehbaz has accepted his resignation and has extended best wishes to him.

Last year, the premier appointed Fahd - a well-known journalist and host of the current affairs show - as his special assistant for media communication and public policy.

Taking to Twitter, Fahd penned that “I have stepped down as Special Assistant to PM after productive stint of a year. Grateful to PM for giving me opportunity to serve in public office.”

“I witnessed first-hand how PM navigated multiple fault lines in tough times. None other could have done it better,” he added.