Netherlands: Several injured as train crashes into crane, derails

At least 30 people were ‘seriously injured’ after a passenger train collided with a crane and derailed in the southern Netherlands early Tuesday, Dutch emergency services said.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident occurred at around 3:35 am local time. There were at least 50 people on board.

The front carriage of the train, travelling from Leiden city to The Hague, derailed and ploughed into a field after the crash.

Reportedly, a fire broke out in the rear carriage of the train after the collision, but was later extinguished.

A rescue operation is underway. Some of the wounded were being treated on the spot while several others were taken to hospital.

Initial reports suggested the passenger train had collided with a freight train.