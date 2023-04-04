Political, legal turmoil prompts PM to call second cabinet huddle in two days

The second meeting of the federal cabinet in as many days will begin shortly, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting will be held at the Parliament House at 1pm. It is likely to discuss the expected decision of the Supreme Court in the polls delay case, and other legal and constitutional matters.

The cabinet is also expected to deliberate on the future strategy in case the apex court announces its reserved verdict.

A draft of important legislation on the Supreme Court matters is also likely to be approved.

Amid the widening gulf between the ruling alliance and the judiciary over a delay in elections, and the PTI’s efforts to force the government to announce snap polls, Prime Minister Sharif has called another cabinet meeting today in Islamabad.

Sources privy to the matter said during the meeting the country’s overall political situation and the apex court’s verdict on elections in two provinces would come under discussion.

Cabinet okays SC registrar’s dismissal

Earlier in last night, the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved to withdraw the services of the Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali, on the letter written by SC Puisine Judge Justice Qazi Faiz Isa.

The cabinet members reviewed the circular issued by Justice Qazi Faez Isa to Supreme Court Registrar.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa wrote a letter to SC Registrar asking him to withdraw the Circular issued that degraded his judicial order of his suo-motu notices jurisdiction of CJP. He also sent a copy of the circular to the Cabinet Division and asked the Registrar to resign immediately over ineligibility to do justice with his post.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet today to discuss a single-point agenda on hearing of the Supreme Court of the Pakistan elections case hearing about Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister directed ministers to ensure participation in the emergency meeting. “Ministers who cannot come should be present through video link,” Prime Minister said.

PM sees court decisions favoring ‘arsonists’

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised questions over “double accountability standards” and said that court decisions provide relief to those who are creating political unrest in the country.

The premier presided over a Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary meeting at Parliament House in Islamabad to discuss matters related to the political and legal turmoil in the country amid the ongoing hearing of the election delay case in the Supreme Court took center stage.

Addressing the party’s lawmakers, PM Shehbaz bashed PTI Chairman Imran Khan saying he trapped Pakistan in an economic quagmire, adding that he leveled baseless allegations on CPEC projects and also used abusive language against the rulers of friendly countries’ rulers. “How can individuals mold national policies for the sake of personal gain?” questioned the premier.

PM Shehbaz claims that the country has sufficient stocks of wheat, adding that the government is trying to improve the management of free flour distribution.

Highlighting the notice of the Islamabad High Court to the National Accountability Bureau on the petition of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, PM Shehbaz said that it is often iterated by Imran Khan that his wife must not be involved in any cases as she was not a public office holder. However, he questioned.

“Was Maryam Nawaz a public office holder?” he said adding that this is why they say the scales of justice are unbalanced.

Talking about the current economic crunch and IMF program, PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan put all his efforts into sabotaging the loan program, and even his ministers were caught red-handed plotting against national interests.

“We chose to sacrifice our politics for national interests, and under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N will pull the country out of all crises,” vowed PM.

The prime minister also condemned the reports claiming Pakistan’s trade relations with Israel and said Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the rights of Palestinians.

PM Shehbaz also raised questions over dual accountability standards, saying court decisions provide relief to those who are creating political unrest in the country.