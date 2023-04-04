Gabol under fire for misogynistic remarks, PPP issues show cause notice

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Nabil Gabol is facing intense criticism following the emergence of a series of disturbing and misogynistic remarks made by him on several podcasts. The politician has been found to have shared a multitude of offensive comments that have sparked outrage on social media.

In one of the viral podcasts, he used the example of rape to talk about being overpowered by the opposition and said some seriously disturbing things like “when rape is imminent, just enjoy it”.

Human rights activists, lawyers, and politicians have expressed strong condemnation of the video, which has caused widespread outrage.

In a recent development, PPP has also issued a show cause notice to Gabol seeking an explanation over the aforementioned remarks.

Condemnations pour in

Well-known personalities such as Nighat Dad, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, author Fatima Bhutto, and artist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto took to Twitter to express their disgust, describing the language used as “sickening” and “disgusting”.

Nighat Dad shared the clip and penned, “Deeply troubling and unacceptable for politicians like Nabil Gabol to make light of rape. Such behavior is not only insensitive and offensive but also perpetuates harmful and dangerous attitudes towards sexual violence.”

“It is imperative for political parties that politicians who hold positions of power and influence are held to the highest standards of accountability and responsibility for their words and actions. This guy has already said disgusting things in two interviews,” Dad said, attaching a clip from another interview.

While Senator Anny Marri distanced his opinions from their party’s and said there is no place for misogyny in PPP. Bakhtawar echoed Marri’s words and wrote, “His (repulsive) rhetoric belongs to his individual only and is in no way a representation of our party.

Fatima called his words “utter filth” and said, “Nabil Gabol exposes the absolute criminal mindset of Sindh’s government.

He has done nothing for Lyari, for the people he supposedly represents and laughs while talking of such violence. Horrendous.“