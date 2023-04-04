Imran’s interim bail in 3 cases extended till April 13

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has extended the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan till April 13 in the cases of arson, torture on police officials and Zille Shah’s murder.

The court had earlier rejected Imran Khan’s application for exemption from appearance for seeking an interim bail in the three cases.

Imran’s lawyer told the court his client participated in the investigation, and answered some questions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman appeared in court after the ATC gave him time till 11am to appear to get extension in his interim bail.

Hearing Imran Khan’s pleas for exemption from appearance in seeking interim bail in the three cases, the court had earlier rejected the appeal, and announced that if Khan does not appear by 11am, a decision will be taken according to the law.

Judge Abher Gul had observed that whoever comes to the court will get relief. He further noted Khan’s surety bonds have not been submitted either.

The PTI chief’s lawyer told the court that the surety bonds will be submitted.

The court adjourned the hearing till 11am.

Imran’s lawyer told the judge his client will appear in court by 1:30pm, and sought some time.

However, the judge maintained Imran Khan will have to appear by 11am.

The PTI chief pleaded in his application for exemption that he is present in Lahore. However, due to security threats, he could not appear in court.

He urged the court to grant him one-day exemption from appearance.

The court also rejected PTI leaders Hammad Azhar and Fawad Chaudhry’s pleas for interim bail in cases of arson and torture on policemen.

The requests were turned down over non-appearance of the two leaders.

Both Chaudhry and Azhar filed for exemption from appearance, saying they have been investigated in the cases in Islamabad.

Moreover, PTI leaders Ejaz Chaudhry, Mahmoudur Rasheed and Mussarat Cheema appeared in court on expiry of their bails.