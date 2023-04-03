New Zealand announce ODI squad for series against Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the One-Day International (ODI) squad for the series against Pakistan, as Tom Latham will lead the visitors once again after being appointed captain for the T20 series.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed on their website that Tom Latham was appointed as the captain, after winning the ODI series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

Although they were missing many leading cricketers in their team, New Zealand managed to win the series 2-0, whereas a match was washed out.

They also confirmed that Pakistan’s former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq will join their team as the consultant for Pakistan tour.

The coach of New Zealand, Gary Stead said that the series will be exciting as they also won the ODI series 2-1 against Pakistan in January.

Nine players in the 15-member squad have played in Pakistan before whereas Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra and Henry Shipley are uncapped ODI players.

New Zealand will play last two matches against Sri Lanka on 5 April and 8 April whereas they will play first T20 against Pakistan on 14 April in Lahore.

New Zealand’s squad

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young