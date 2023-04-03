Kim Kardashian’s new venture: Selling Pre-Owned Items on ‘Kardashian Kloset’

Kim Kardashian is known for her lavish lifestyle and her love for designer clothing, accessories, and jewelry. However, instead of letting her old items collect dust in her closet, the reality TV star has found a way to make some extra cash by selling them online through Kardashian Kloset.

Kardashian Kloset is an online store that features pre-owned items from the Kardashian family’s personal collections. The store offers a range of items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, from top designers such as Gucci, Balmain, and Givenchy.

Kim has been an avid user of the site, regularly selling her own items to make some extra money. Not only is it a sustainable way to recycle her wardrobe, but it also allows her fans to own a piece of her personal collection.

The prices of the items on Kardashian Kloset vary, but they are generally sold at a lower price than their original retail value. This makes it an attractive option for those who want to own designer pieces without breaking the bank.

Furthermore, Kardashian Kloset has also become a popular platform for charity auctions. Kim has used the site to auction off items from her wardrobe to support various causes, including the California wildfire relief efforts and children’s hospitals.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian’s use of Kardashian Kloset to sell her pre-owned items is not only a smart way to make some extra cash, but it also promotes sustainability and gives her fans the opportunity to own a piece of her personal collection. Moreover, her use of the platform for charity auctions shows her commitment to giving back and supporting important causes.