Two SC judges pen letter to SJC to probe complaint against Justice Naqvi

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, ,have written a letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), and other members of the Council to convene a meeting to probe the complaints against Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi.

In a letter, copy of which is available with SAMAA Digital, Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Tariq Masood said, “A written complaints have been received, including from the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) alleging misconduct and financial impropriety by Sayyed Mazahir All Akbr Naqvi.”

“Article 209 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan establishes the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan (the Constitution’ and the Council’ respectively) and it is the duty of the Council to inquire into the capacity and misconduct of a Judge.”

“Chief Justice, we were waiting for you to convene a meeting of the Council to consider the complaints and to ascertain whether there is substance in the stated allegations; we must exonerate the respondent Judge and fully restore his honour or else submit our report in terms of the Constitution.”

“To leave the respondent Judge under a cloud of uncertainty undermines both his and the Judiciary’s repute,” the letter reads.

The letter further said confidence of the people in the integrity and independence of the Judiciary requires us to proceed without any further delay.

