Balochistan HC Bar files reference of misconduct against Justice Naqvi

Balochistan High Court Bar Council through its Chairman Executive Committee and Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan (Balochistan) filed a reference of ‘misconduct’ against Justice Sayyed Mazahar All Akbar Naqvi under article 209 of the Constitution of the ‘Supreme Judicial Council Procedure Of Inquiry 2005’.

Key Points

That applicant being legal statutory body of the Province of Balochistan having knowledge / information of complaint against respondent is under obligation to approach the Supreme Judicial Council through instant complaint / information of misconduct against respondent prefers the instant petition in order initiate proceedings against respondent under Article 209 the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 as well as Section 5 (1) of Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Inquiry 2005. It is the prime duty of judge of Apex Court that where an information or complaint has ever been received he submit himself for accountability / impeachment in order to bring the true picture and to clear his impartiality and surrender himself for accountability, as in case of failure for submission himself for accountability then having nexus with legal fraternity as well as being statutory body of legal fraternity the petitioner feels his legal obligation to approach the Supreme Judicial Council for the purpose of accountability of judge of superior court on the basis of their conduct prejudicial to the judicial office held by them has been left to the judges of superior court itself within the meaning of Article 209 of Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 as well as under Section 5 (1) Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Inquiry 2005.

That the bar council after considering the same having a legal obligation to perform all such acts which are necessary for the conduct of effective accountability in the judiciary and to report any such matter before Supreme Judicial Council which is brining bad name of institution being ultimate beneficiary of the entire judicial structure.

It is further submitted that after audio leak the respondent himself has to submit for impeachment or accountability despite of submission of himself for accountability the respondent is reluctant to do so.

The applicant having legal obligation is hereby submit the instant information / complaint for initiating inquiry against respondent as per procedure 40 00 in the Constitution of 1973 as well as Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Inquiry 2005.

That almost a week ago, all the Chairman Executise and Vice Chairman of Respectise Bar Councils have passed resolution to file reference against the respondent in their meeting Hence this reference. 5. The grounds which the applicant to file instant complaint /information is as under:

GROUNDS

That the audio which was leaked has been nexus w oh respondent which has been spread throughout Pakistan and remain under impeachment by the general public, in the audio leak the former Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhary Pevaz Elahi is insisting for fixation of high profile political case before the respondent.

That insisting of Ex Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhary Pervaz Elahi for rotation of high profile case before respondent has shaken and exposed the impartiality of the judge and vanished image as independent judge. It further shows that respondent being judge of the A, Court is not free from impartiality which is to be expected both in official and private capacity has given Under Article 3 of Code of Conduct of judge as per Supreme Judicial Council Rules.

That insisting of fixation of case in the audio leaks before respondent has shaken the integrity of respondent and against the code of conduct of judge as mentioned in the rules.

That conduct exhibited and displayed by respondent judge in audio leaks is clear violation of referred article, the information has been reported against the respondent is hereby attached along with application / complaint. E. That insisting of fixation of case before specific judge respondent has created and triggered a public perception on a larger scale against the independence ofjudiciary the sanctity and dignity of the Superior Judiciary is also put in to question among the general public, hence it is hereby necessary’ to initiate inquiry against the respondent in order to clarify the entire position and preserve the independency and impartiality ofjudge.

Furthermore, it has become into knowledge of bar councils that the respondent being judge haying assets beyond his means.