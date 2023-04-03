Shakira, the Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter, has reportedly left Barcelona, the city she has called home for over a decade. This news marks the end of a chapter in her life and potentially brings closure to what has been dubbed the “pettiest split in showbiz.”

Shakira began dating the Spanish soccer player, Gerard Pique, in 2010, and the couple welcomed two children together. They were considered one of the most high-profile celebrity couples in the world, with fans eagerly following their every move.

However, their relationship hit a rough patch in 2017, and rumors of a split began to circulate. Despite this, the couple continued to live together in Barcelona and were spotted attending events together. Their situation became a hot topic in the media, with some calling it the “pettiest split in showbiz” due to the complicated living arrangements.

It’s unclear when exactly Shakira left Barcelona, but sources say that she has relocated to Miami, where she recently purchased a home. This move has fueled speculation that the couple has finally decided to go their separate ways and put an end to the drama.

Shakira has always been known for her fiercely private personal life, and she has been tight-lipped about the situation with Gerard Pique. However, fans are hopeful that her move to Miami is a sign of a fresh start and a new chapter in her life.

Image: Emilio Utrabo/MEGA

Regardless of what the future holds for Shakira and Gerard Pique, it’s clear that their relationship has been one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of our time. From their high-profile appearances together to their complicated living situation, their story has captivated fans and the media alike.

Image: Emilio Utrabo/MEGA

In conclusion, Shakira’s departure from Barcelona marks the end of an era in her life and potentially brings closure to what has been a complicated and highly publicized split. While it’s unclear what the future holds for Shakira and Gerard Pique, fans are hopeful that they will both find happiness and move on from this chapter in their lives.