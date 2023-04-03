Watch Live
Naseem Shah debunks engagement rumours in Instagram story

Instagram users assumed Naseem is engaged or Nikkahfied after watching his story earlier
Samaa Web Desk Apr 03, 2023
<p>Naseem Shah had posted a picture with two relatives, which confused social media users. PHOTO: Naseem Shah/Instagram story</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler Naseem Shah debunked the engagement and Nikkah rumours, as some social media users had assumed that he got engagement when he posted a picture with two relatives.

Naseem Shah wrote with the instagram story, “Blessed with the best”, which made some of his followers think that he was also hitched.

But he debunked the rumours later, when he wrote in his instagram story that it was just a picture of “iftari” with his family and “blessed” does not always mean that the person in engaged or “nikkahfied”.

The fast bowler also asked everyone not to misinterpret anything and hoped that everything was cleared.

The social media users cannot be blamed, as many Cricket stars of Pakistan got married in last few months, which include Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood and Haris Rauf.

Some people were not happy with the rumours regarding his marriaged and wrote on Twitter that it was not right to say anything about personal life of anyone without verifying the news and asked people to refrain from this again.

