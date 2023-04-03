British diplomats meet Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park on Monday.

Acting British Deputy High Commissioner Zoë Ware and Political Adviser at British High Commission Talal Raza were also present in the meeting.

The meeting focused on bilateral issues and matters of mutual interest, with a detailed discussion on PTI’s vision for the promotion and stability of democracy in Pakistan, as well as the supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law.

During the meeting, serious violations of basic human rights in Pakistan were reviewed and concerns expressed over the international community’s response. Imran Khan underlined that the supremacy of the constitution and law are key points of PTI’s political agenda, and that democracy is based on the promotion and protection of human rights.

On the occasion, Imran Khan stated that the PTI believes in advancing the political process and finding solutions to crises based on public opinion. He stressed that the constitution of the state determines the period of free and transparent elections, and that the ruling group is engaged in the worst violations of human rights to deprive the people of their right to vote. “Right from expression and opinion to life and personal dignity were brutally violated,” he said.

The former PM also pointed out that the entire constitutional scheme is being harmed by attacks on political freedoms and rights. “I want the international community to raise its voice for the protection of democratic values,” he added.

The high-level delegation of the British High Commission stressed the importance of promoting democracy in Pakistan. They also expressed their support for Pakistan’s efforts to address the serious violations of human rights and pledged to work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region.