Bilawal raises alarms: ‘Martial law in Pakistan’ if SC larger bench would not be formed

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari talking to media persons in Larkana expressed his fears that if larger bench would not be formed then a crisis will be arised which is feared to lead towards ‘martial law’ (in country).

He alleged that selected Imran Khan decided to release terrorists from jail and due to Imran’s decisions, nation is facing terrorism again.

“We will once again confront the terrorists and defeat them,” he vowed.

“Imran Khan was Musharraf’s chief polling agent,” adding that, remnants of every political dictator have landed himself in PTI.

FM Bilawal said constitution of PPP was founded in 1973 and PPP would protect the Constitution. “The PPP is still defending the constitution and will continue to do so in the future,” Bilawal said.

He said what is happening in the judiciary is in front of the nation and the country and urged judiciary should ask three judges about it.

Bilawal questioned, “Does the Judiciary want to become a ‘Tigerforce’.

Read Also: Coalition parties express no confidence in SC bench: PM

Bilawal said there is no lack of confidence on three-judge bench but there is also a lack of confidence in the rest of the SC judges.

Bilawal commented that among the three-member bench of apex court, one of the judges is the one in whose decision stanch Punjab government from PDM to the opposition.

Read Also: SC polls delay case: PM Shehbaz convenes emergency meeting of federal cabinet

“When you show your thinking, it is not appropriate for you to sit in the cabinet as a result,” Bilawal said on three-member bench.

Read Also: Supreme Court reserves verdict in Punjab, KP polls delay case

“How is Justice Ejazul Ahsan still a part of this bench,” he added.

He reiterated PMD-led coalition government stance to form the larger bench.