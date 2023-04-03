‘Sorry, Taken,’ Mahira reposnds to fan’s proposal

Mahira Khan, the most loved actor, both nationally and internationally as well, smashed box office with her acting skills in TLOMJ. The “Bin Roye” star posted a Q&A session for fans and followers on her official Instagram account.

Fans posted countless questions for their favourite celebrity. She was only able to respond to only a few questions, though she posted something which started a storm on the internet. A fan asked the “Humsafar” star if she will marry him? To which she said, “Sorry. Taken.”

The fans are extremely curious as they have no clue, if Mahira was serious or was she just joking. By the tone of the response, it seemed to be a bit serious though no one knows the truth.

On the other hand, earlier last year, there were rumors of Mahira and Salim Karim dating, as they were seen together at many events and gatherings. Salim Karim is the CEO of Pakistani startup, “Simpaisa.” Also, in many interviews she also confessed that she has found her soul mate.

Mahira rose to fame from her super-hit drama serial, “Humsafar.” She gave many hit dramas to Pakistani drama industry, Sadqay Tumhare, Shehr-e-Zaat, Bin Roye, and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.“