Coalition parties express no confidence in SC bench: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stated that all the coalition party leaders expressed their lack of confidence in the Supreme Court bench hearing the suo motu case on election postponement during a meeting he chaired in Lahore last week.

During the National Assembly session, he supported the Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarrar’s views regarding the expression of no confidence in the bench hearing the case. He also mentioned that Justice Ijazul Ahsan, another member of the bench, had withdrawn himself from the case.

The prime minister made a request to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to form a full court sans two judges as it would be acceptable to the people of the country. He stated that making such a controversial decision would be against the standards of justice.

Mr Sharif mentioned the CJP’s statement, where he talked about some members of the National Assembly who had previously been in jail. He expressed pride in being released by the court on merit in false cases and also accused Imran Niazi and his supporters of framing false charges against him and attempting to implicate him in those baseless cases.

The premier emphasised that according to the Constitution, the members of Parliament have the right to express their opinions and also questioned whether the CJP had taken into account the persecution of opposition leaders during the PTI’s tenure.

He also pointed out that certain members of the bench are facing serious allegations of corruption, and their inclusion in the bench sends a negative message to the country. He stressed that the principle of equality before the law applies to everyone, and double standards are not acceptable. Regarding the London case, he accused former adviser Shehzad Akbar, who is considered close to Imran Khan, of publishing a false story in the Daily Mail, but later the author apologised for it.

PM Shehbaz accused Imran Niazi of spending his time in power devising malicious plans to imprison opposition leaders, including himself, who he claims was sent to jail twice and is now facing a third attempt. He added that even his bail, granted on the basis of merit by the high court during the PTI’s rule, was challenged in the Supreme Court.

He underlined that he was released based on merit and is now a member of the Parliament. “My mistake was that as the opposition leader, we were opposing the ill-conceived policies of the PTI government, which Niazi considered as obstacles and acted as if he were playing the flute while Rome burned,” he stated.