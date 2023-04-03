Sports advisor Wahab Riaz announces Ramazan Sports series from 7 April

Sports advisor of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Wahab Riaz announced on Monday that the Ramazan Sports series will start from 7 April in Lahore, in which six sports will be played, including Hockey, Football, Badminton, Cricket (Tape Ball), Kabaddi and Table Tennis.

The fast bowler of Pakistan Cricket Team said that they were focussing on the Hockey Championship, which will be sponsored by Park View City.

Wahab Riaz appreciated Park View Group’s chairman Aleem Khan for coming on board and supporting the revival of Pakistan’s national game.

He hoped that these efforts will contribute towards encouragement of players and improvement of Hockey in Pakistan.

Pakistan won the Hockey World Cup last time in 1994 and have not won a Hockey medal at Olympic Games 1992.

Although they have not won the World Cup since 1994, Pakistan still holds the record for winning most World Cups, which is four titles.

Nine divisions of Punjab will participate in the games whereas Rs 2.5 million will be awarded to the winning team of Hockey championship.

Wahab Riaz also told that interim CM Mohsin Naqvi takes special interest in sports and advised to have a fair competition, so that talent can be found in all sports.

He told that women’s events will be held in Badminton and Table Tennis only, but they are thinking about having Pink Olympics for women in June, in which only women would participate.