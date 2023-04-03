‘No more scales askew’, warns Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday warned that it is not 2018 anymore and that if the opposition is favoured, there will be a reaction.

In a tweet on the social networking website Twitter, she has warned that there will be consequences if the opposition is favoured regarding the Supreme Court’s decision on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She emphasised that it is not 2018 anymore and that it will not be easy for them if Ladla (Imran Khan) is favoured.

PML-N senior vice president emphasized that it will not be easy for them [judiciary], implying that the PTI will not back down easily.

The PML-N chief organiser accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan of corruption, stating that the judges protecting him are also corrupt.

In a tweet responding to Khan’s call to choose between standing with the constitution, rule of law, and democracy or supporting fascism, Ms Nawaz claimed that Khan is part of a network that avoids corruption and accountability, which is no longer acceptable.

These remarks come amid heightened tensions between the ruling PTI and opposition PML-N ahead of a crucial court decision on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.