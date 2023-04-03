SC registrar asked to report to Establishment Division after cabinet withdraws services

The Registrar of the Supreme Court Ishrad Ali, a grade 22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been removed from the post and asked to report to the Establishment Division.

A notification in this regard has also been issued. This decision was made following directives issued by the federal cabinet during a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PMO.

He was appointed Supreme Court registrar on September 28, 2022.

Earlier, in an Important decision, the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, approved to withdraw the services of the Registrar Supreme Court Ishrat Ali, on the letter written by SC Puisine Judge Justice Qazi Faiz.

The cabinet members reviewed the circular issued by Justice Qazi Faez Isa to Supreme Court Registrar.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa wrote a letter to SC Registrar asking him to withdraw the Circular issued that degraded judicial order of him about suo-motu notices jurisdiction of CJP.

He also sent the copy of the circular to the Cabinet Division and asked the Registrar to resign immediately over ineligibility to do justice with his post.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had convened an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet today to discuss a single point agenda on hearing of the Supreme Court of the Pakistan elections case hearing about Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister’s directed ministers to ensure participation in the emergency meeting.

“Ministers who cannot come should be present through video link,” Prime Minister said.

