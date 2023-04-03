Watch Live
SC polls delay case: PM Shehbaz convenes emergency meeting of federal cabinet

Directs ministers to ensure participation in the emergency meeting
Usman Khan Apr 03, 2023
<p>.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs Federal Cabinet Meeting in Islamabad on 17th May, 2022. .</p>

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convened an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet today to discuss a single point agenda on hearing of the Supreme Court of the Pakistan elections case hearing about Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister’s directed ministers to ensure participation in the emergency meeting.

“Ministers who cannot come should be present through video link,” Prime Minister said.

Read Also: Supreme Court reserves verdict in Punjab, KP polls delay case

