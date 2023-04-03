Two people died of coronavirus in Lahore
Death toll reaches four in Punjab including three reported in metropolis Lahore
Two persons including 66-year-old male and five-year-old children died of coronavirus in Children Hospital Lahore on Monday in capital metropolis Lahore.
The death toll related to COVID-19 virus rose to four in Punjab and three in Lahore since the start of 2023.
The health authorities confirmed 21 new patients infected by COVID-19.
Currently, 14 patients of coronavirus are admitted in Lahore hospitals.
According to SAMAA TV, 5-day-old kid, was admitted to the Children hospital while 66-year-old male was admitted to in a private hospital.