Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Two people died of coronavirus in Lahore

Death toll reaches four in Punjab including three reported in metropolis Lahore
Daniyal Umar Apr 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

PHOTO/FILE

Two persons including 66-year-old male and five-year-old children died of coronavirus in Children Hospital Lahore on Monday in capital metropolis Lahore.

The death toll related to COVID-19 virus rose to four in Punjab and three in Lahore since the start of 2023.

The health authorities confirmed 21 new patients infected by COVID-19.

Currently, 14 patients of coronavirus are admitted in Lahore hospitals.

According to SAMAA TV, 5-day-old kid, was admitted to the Children hospital while 66-year-old male was admitted to in a private hospital.

coronation ceremony

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div