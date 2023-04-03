Selection committee finalises squad without consulting Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee finalised the squad for Pakistan’s series against New Zealand, without consulting the skipper Babar Azam, Samaa TV learnt from the sources on Monday.

The run machine, Babar Azam had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, but he returned on Monday to discuss the squad.

But according to Samaa TV’s sources, the squad was finalised already, after selection committee consulted with Mickey Arthur.

It was also learnt from the sources that Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick, the foreign coaches will join the squad in few days, as they will apply for visa after getting the contracts from PCB.

Consultant Mickey Arthur will also join the squad in between the series, as he is currently busy with the Derbyshire county.

Imad Wasim and Ihsanullah are also expected to be included in the squad, which would be announced in few days.

Pakistan will play five T20 matches and five ODI matches, which would start from 14 April.

