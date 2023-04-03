IMF delays: US Dollar thrashes Pakistani Rupee in interbank

The US dollar on Monday stopped the winning streak of the Pakistani Rupee to settle at Rs285.03 after gaining Rs1.22 at the closing time of the interbank trading.

The American Dollar reached the phycological mark of Rs285 against local unit.

Forex dealers said in the open market, the mighty US dollar gained 50 paisas to reach Rs287 against Pakistani Rupee.

It is pertinent to note that Finance Czar Ishaq Dar will lead a high-ranking delegation to the US to take part in the Annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), from April 10th to 16th.

The minister will be flanked by the Finance and Economic Affairs Division secretaries, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor while the delegation may present new proposals to the IMF and WB for getting some cash.