Gold prices per tola reach record high in domestic market

The price of gold per tola increased on Monday continuing string of gains, amid the rising value of US dollar against the rupee, by a good Rs1,200.

According to the rates set by the Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the new price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,200 and reached Rs209,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of pure gold increased by Rs858 to settle at Rs177,726.

In the international market, the per-ounce price of gold decreased by a dollar to close at $1,970.

The US dollar on Monday stopped the winning streak of the rupee to settle at Rs285.03 after gaining Rs1.22.