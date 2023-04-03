Torrential downpour causes chaos in Yemen’s capital

Heavy rainfall and flash floods have paralyzed traffic in Yemen’s capital, Sana’a.

The downpour, which started on Friday, has caused widespread flooding, leading to traffic jams and road closures across the city.

According to local authorities, the floods have affected several neighborhoods in Sana’a, including the city center and areas surrounding the airport.

Many residents have been forced to abandon their vehicles and seek shelter in higher ground as water levels continue to rise.

As per reports, water level has yet to recede in downtown’s Al-Tahrir Square, as well as Bab-Al-Yemen and Al-Sayelah in and outside the Old City of Sanaa.

Some flooded main streets and tunnel entrances have been closed.

Residents were seen struggling to clear up water and sludge from their basements and shops while rescuing their belongings.

The Yemeni Red Crescent Society has deployed emergency response teams to affected areas, providing assistance to those in need.

The teams have also been working to clear debris from roads and assist stranded motorists.

The floods have also disrupted public transportation, with many bus routes suspended or rerouted due to impassable roads. Local businesses and schools have also been affected, with some forced to close due to the flooding.

In the meantime, the country’s weather service issued flash floods warning for various provinces as a rise in precipitation is forecasted with the start of the rainy season.