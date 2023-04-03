‘Turkiye or Myanmar’: Imran pins hopes on SC as he anticipates future

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has warned of potential fate of Pakistan becoming another Türkiye or Myanmar as he pins hopes on Supreme Court (SC) for elections in the country within the constitutional timeline of 90 days.

The case regarding delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is under adjudication in the apex court.

The case centers around the upcoming elections in Punjab and KP, which were scheduled to be held in April. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delayed the elections in Punjab to October 8, citing deteriorating security condition and dearth of funds while the KP governor had still not given the date.

PTI has challenged the delay, arguing that it violates the constitutional requirement of holding elections within 90 days after dissolution of an assembly. The party has accused the government of trying to hold onto power by manipulating the election timeline.

Former prime minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his concerns of what the country may become if the Constitution is upheld or not.

He said, “Today we stand at a turning point in our Constitutional history where we can be like Turkiye or become another Myanmar.”

Imran Khan suggested that there is a fundamental choice that needs to be made by the masses.

On one side is his party, which he claims stands for the principles of the Constitution, the rule of law, and democracy. On the other side, he said that there is a corrupt ruling class that operates outside the bounds of the law and enforces its will through force and intimidation.

He added that “Everyone must choose whether they stand, as PTI does, with Constitution, Rule of Law & democracy; or with a corrupt mafia, law of the jungle & fascism.”