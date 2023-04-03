Six killed, over 20 wounded as torrential rains hit KP

At least six people have lost their lives and 22 others have been injured due to roof collapses caused by torrential rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported three casualties in Peshawar, two children dead in Mardan, and one woman killed in South Waziristan. The heavy rainfall has also caused damage to several houses in the province.

The KP PDMA has issued an alert regarding the heavy rains in different parts of the province from tonight till Wednesday.

The authority has warned of potential landslides in hilly areas of the province during this time.

Tourists are advised to take necessary precautions and remain extra cautious during the forecast period.