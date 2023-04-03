Lawyer given time in appeal against rejection of Maryam’s contempt plea

The Lahore High Court has allowed time to a lawyer to prepare for the appeal against PML-N senior leader Maryam Nawaz in the contempt of court case against her.

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the appeal of lawyer Rana Shahid.

The lawyer had pointed towards Maryam Nawaz’s anti-judiciary speech in a Sargodha rally.

Also Read: Maryam urges CJP Bandial to treat Imran as per law, Constitution

During the hearing, the two-member bench inquired as to how the appeal for contempt of court can be heard. An appeal cannot be filed if an application is rejected.

The lawyer said the “virus” of contempt of court has spread far and wide.

The bench made it clear that this virus cannot be cured, but dealt with under the Constitution.

Also Read: Imran’s facilitators, corruption to be exposed with full force: Maryam

The two-judge bench granted the appellant counsel time to prepare arguments regarding the admissibility of the appeal against rejection of the contempt plea against Maryam.

Lawyer Shahid Rana filed the appeal against a single bench decision, challenging its decision rejecting the contempt petition against Maryam Nawaz.