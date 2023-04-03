PM Shehbaz sees court decisions favouring ‘arsonists’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday raised questions over “double accountability standards” and said that court decisions provide relief to those who are creating political unrest in the country.

The premier presided over a Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary meeting at Parliament House in Islamabad to discuss matters related to the political and legal turmoil in the country amid the ongoing hearing of the election delay case in the Supreme Court took center stage.

Addressing the party’s lawmakers, PM Shehbaz bashed PTI Chairman Imran Khan saying he trapped Pakistan in an economic quagmire, adding that he levelled baseless allegations on CPEC projects and also used abusive language against the rulers of friendly countries’ rulers. “How can individuals mold national policies for the sake of personal gain?” questioned the premier.

PM Shehbaz claims that the country has sufficient stocks of wheat, adding that the government is trying to improve the management of free flour distribution.

Highlighting the notice of Islamabad High Court to National Accountability Bureau on the petition of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, PM Shehbaz said that it is often iterated by Imran Khan that his wife must not be involved in any cases as she was not a public office holder. However, he questioned,

“Was Maryam Nawaz a public office holder?” he said adding that this is why they say the scales of justice are unbalanced.

Talking about the current economic crunch and IMF program, PM Shehbaz said Imran Khan put all his efforts into sabotaging the loan program, even his ministers were caught red-handed plotting against national interests.

“We chose to sacrifice our politics for national interests, and under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N will pull the country out of all crises,” vowed PM.

The prime minister also condemned the reports claiming Pakistan’s trade relations with Israel, and said Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the rights of Palestinians.

PM Shehbaz also raised questions over dual accountability standards, saying court decisions provide relief to those who are creating political unrest in the country.