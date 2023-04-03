PM Shehbaz presides over PML-N parliamentary party

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is presiding over a Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party meeting at Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, matters related to the political and legal turmoil in the country amid the ongoing hearing of the election delay case in the Supreme Court will take centre stage.

The premier will also address the party’s lawmakers, while consultations would be held to chalk out strategies to cope with the current web of crises.

Sources said the PM would also attend the National Assembly session after the meeting.