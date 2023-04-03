Scientists spot ‘deepest fish ever’ on seabed off Japan

Scientists have set a record to reel in what’s being described as the ‘deepest fish ever filmed’ at 27,349ft below sea level—nearly the same height as Mount Everest— off the coast of Japan.

The new record was set by the scientists from the University of Western Australia and Japan. They filmed a juvenile type of snailfish swimming at an extraordinary depth in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench, south of Japan.

The discovery was made during a two-month expedition by the research ship DSSV Pressure Drop which began in September 2022.

The research ship undertook the underwater expedition to explore the Japan, Izu-Ogasawara and Ryukyu trenches— at 8,000m, 9,300m and 7,300m depth respectively as part of a 10-year study of deep-sea fish populations.

The species, snailfish of the genus Pseudoliparis, was filmed swimming at 8,336m through baited cameras.

Professor Alan Jamieson, lead scientist, stated that the snailfish could be at the maximum depth any fish can survive and probably did so because of trench’s warm waters.

He added, “We predicted the deepest fish would be there and we predicted it would be a snailfish”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof Jamieson is credited with discovering not just the deepest fish in oceans but also the deepest octopus, jellyfish and squid.

The previous deepest fish observation was made at 26,830ft further south in the Pacific in the Mariana Trench.

Snailfish, described as being tadpole-like in shape, are found in oceans across the world with more than 300 different species currently known.