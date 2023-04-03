Here’s how ChatGPT is helping people recover lost money

In this digital age, technology has brought several innovative solutions to our fingertips, making our lives easier and more convenient. One such solution is the AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, which has the potential to help people recover unclaimed money that they may have forgotten about.

Joshua Browder, the CEO of DoNotPay, a legal chatbot, recently shared his experience of using ChatGPT’s browsing extension to recover over $200 in unclaimed receipts from the California Government.

This story highlights how technology can simplify the process of recovering unclaimed funds and help people access money that they may have otherwise missed out on.

Browder took to Twitter to share his experience, explaining that the chatbot suggested visiting a website called “California State Controller” that holds unclaimed refunds from companies that can’t contact the owner.

After following the website’s step-by-step instructions, Browder found $209.67 waiting for him.

The concept of unclaimed money is not new, and it’s not uncommon for people to overlook their entitlements. In many cases, people forget about refunds, rebates, or deposits they are owed or don’t receive their share of a class-action settlement because they don’t file a claim. But with the help of ChatGPT and its browsing extension, recovering unclaimed funds can be a breeze.

ChatGPT’s browsing extension is designed to help users find and claim unclaimed money they may have missed out on, with minimal effort. The AI chatbot can quickly scan through government databases and locate unclaimed funds, based on the user’s location and other parameters.

The browsing extension also provides step-by-step instructions on how to claim the funds, making the process hassle-free. Users can simply follow the instructions provided by ChatGPT and receive the unclaimed money within minutes.

The potential for unclaimed funds is significant. According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), state and federal governments hold more than $58 billion in unclaimed funds. And while some of these funds may be small amounts, others can be substantial, like the $200 that Browder recovered.

Overall, ChatGPT’s browsing extension can be a handy tool for anyone looking to recover unclaimed funds quickly and easily. With a few clicks, users can potentially recover hundreds or even thousands of dollars they may have forgotten about. It’s an excellent way to make some extra cash without much effort or investment.