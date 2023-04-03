Sweet surprise: North Carolina bees make purple honey

Purple honey, a rare treat that has recently sparked a heated debate on social media, is real and can be found in North Carolina. Despite the mystery surrounding its origin, this unusual-looking honey is now in high demand, with orders coming in from all over the world.

It’s not everyday you stumble upon a jar of purple honey! But this is exactly what is happening in North Carolina, where beekeepers are producing this highly sought-after treat. The mysterious color of the honey is attributed to a chemical reaction between the acid in the bees’ stomachs and aluminum, which is found in higher concentrations in the flowers of coastal North Carolina.

Those lucky enough to have tried the purple honey describe it as having a subtle taste of grapes or berries, with a sweet flavor that is truly unique. Donald Dees, a beekeeper from North Carolina, said: “It’s produced by the bees, but it has a fruity undertone to it. It kind of goes with the unusual character of the honey being purple. It’s a fruity flavor that really no one can identify.”

With all the attention it has been receiving lately, purple honey is now commanding a higher price than the more common amber variety. So if you’re feeling adventurous, why not try a jar of this mysterious treat and experience what everyone is talking about?