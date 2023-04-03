Russian cafe explosion kills pro-war military blogger, injures 30

A well-known military blogger has been killed while at least 30 others sustained injuries after a powerful explosion rocked a cafe in Russia’s second-largest city, according to reports from Russian authorities.

Reports citing sources said that a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.

Some 30 people were wounded in the blast, Russia’s Health Ministry reported.

Vladlen Tatarsky, the prominent blogger and a strident supporter of the Ukraine war, was leading a discussion at the cafe on the bank of the Neva River. He was a guest speaker at an event a “creative evening” hosted by the café.

According to Russian media reports, while the blogger was having a meeting with members of the public, a woman approached him and presented him with a box containing a statuette of himself as a present, which apparently blew up.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, but it is believed to be related to the blogger’s work.

Reportedly, the girl who handed the figurine to Vladlen Tatarsky is in one of the hospitals in Saint Petersburg. Doctors assess her condition as moderate.

The blast shattered the windows of the cafe and sent debris flying in all directions. Witnesses described chaotic scenes as people fled the scene and emergency services rushed to the scene.

Tatarsky— known for his blustery pronouncements and ardent pro-war rhetoric— had filed regular reports from Ukraine. He had more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram handle.

The explosion comes amid heightened tensions in Russia following a series of high-profile political and military incidents.